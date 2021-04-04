We got the news we all wanted to hear: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be having a rematch with a date of July 10th (set your reminders).

The exciting news has pleased many fans and, unsurprisingly, the mind games have already begun.

A video has been uploaded to social media of Poirier grappling with four-time World Strongest Man, Brian Shaw.

Despite the big gulf in the weight (close to 250lbs!), Poirier showed his incredible floor fighting technique which has earned him seven submission victories making the American, UFC’s top ranked lightweight.

The footage shows Poirier taking Shaw’s back before sinking in a rear-naked choke submission which resulted in the 400lbs strongman to tap out.

Obviously, this has caused some reaction on Twitter, with users claiming:

“@DustinPoirier getting that choke on 4x World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw because size don't mean jack on the mats.

“Why didn’t he do that to Khabib?

“Shaw is a monster if this wasn't all fun and games Dustin wouldn't be able to do anything with that guy this doesn't prove the whole size doesn't matter saying this Brian Shaw we're talking about.

“Dustin literally looks like a child on his back. Why are some people made THAT different.”

Shaw did get his own back later on in the session though, as later footage shows the strongman on top of the former UFC lightweight champion, with Poirier struggling underneath the behemoth.

Some fans have likened this latest stunt with McGregor’s sparring session with Thor Bjornsson. Bjornsson is best known for his role as “The Mountain” in the HBO series Game Of Thrones.

Looking from the footage it is certainly going to be exciting to see the pair duel for a third time. Will Poirier bounce back back from the Khabib defeat?

Will we see prime McGregor again? We will find out on July 10th.

