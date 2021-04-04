A couple of weeks ago, the list of World’s Sexiest Bald men was released with Prince William beating of opponents such as WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

This prompted a response from The Rock on Twitter:

"How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen - when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?! #demandingrecount."

This then prompted a quick response from Tyson stating: "I should be number 1 by default because Princess William is only bald on top and so is Larry David."

I mean that is a very valid point. Although it is not all bad for the boxing legend as he sat within the top 10.

Tyson and “The Rock” were joined in the top 10 with Basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Tyson is one of the greatest fighters of all time, becoming the youngest Heavyweight Champion of all time at just the tender age of 20.

Recently, he has opened up on how his six children wind him up on his popularity on his YouTube channel:

"My kids think I'm such a d***.

"So, my kids will go like this, out of the blue, 'Magic Johnson is bigger than you dad, he's more popular than you'.

"I go, 'What the f***? Get out of here'. My daughter says, 'Beyonce's bigger than you too'.

"I'm like, 'Where's this coming from?' And this is my daughter, 'And I know you don't think you're fyler than Michael Jackson or Prince'.

"Where is this coming from? You know, they're always trying to bust my chops.

"They say I get all this attention and don't know why, they should be on Magic Johnson, Magic Johnson is bigger than you. My kids will say that."

Tyson will surely whip out a couple of “Dad jokes” and put them in their place.

