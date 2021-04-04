Logan Paul trained and sparred with undefeated lightweight golden boy Ryan Garcia ahead of his exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather.

The YouTuber and Mayweather are expected to break the pay-per-view record – making it the richest fight of all time.

The pair were originally signed to touch gloves on February 20, but the fight was later postponed.

A new date has yet to be announced, however it has given Paul more time to prepare for his fight against the 50-0 boxing legend.

Garcia has been visiting Paul’s Los Angeles mansion to give a helping hand, and in his recent YouTube upload – which has received over one million views, both are seen discussing tactics and trading shots.

At one point, Garcia, 22, says: "You're bigger. Push me, there it is. When you get your ground back, be strong. And then you go right back to it.

"You're way bigger dude, he's not going to knock you out with one punch."

Paul has only entered the ring twice before, both against internet rival KSI.

In the first bout in 2018, the judge’s decision was a draw, but when the two turned professional a year later, KSI had his arm raised, winning the scrappy fight by split-decision.

The 26-year-old has yet to fight since, and the fight against ‘Money’ Mayweather is one that many predict as mission impossible for the underqualified challenger.

The social media sensation does take in a substantial four stone and six-inch height advantage but fails in every other department.

Mayweather officially called time on his professional career in 2017, stopping former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in ten rounds.

But he returned a year later for an exhibition in Japan, destroying featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in just two minutes.

