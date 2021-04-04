Thomas Tuchel's 14-game unbeaten run as Chelsea manager came to an unexpected end on Saturday afternoon.

The German's Blues side were beaten 5-2 by relegation-threatened West Brom in a match that saw Thiago Silva sent off in the first half.

Chelsea were 1-0 up when the Brazilian was dismissed from the field after picking up a second yellow card and the team's collapse will be of huge concern to Tuchel.

After the full-time whistle had been blown, the former Borussia Dortmund manager said: “We cannot, after 14 games, lose our heads and this cannot take away the trust in the players. It was a moment to be calm and honest (in the dressing room) and it will be a hard afternoon and evening for everybody.

“We have to accept the loss together and it is important to deal with it together, and I am part of it. Nothing will change, there was no scheduled group day off apart from for individual players who had travelled a lot, and nothing will change.”

Tuchel was desperate for his Chelsea players to not lose their heads in the aftermath of the game. However, it seems Antonio Rudiger did not take those words on board.

As reported by the Telegraph, the German centre-back was dismissed from training on Sunday after a clash with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The incident is said to have occurred towards the end of the session in a small-sided game, with Rudiger guilty of a late tackle on his teammate.

Things quickly escalated as both players pushed each other and when Tuchel realised that Rudiger was not calming down, he decided to send him for an early cool down while Kepa finished the session.

The report adds that the Chelsea boss already considers the matter closed and doesn't believe there will be any lasting resentment between the pair.

Given that Rudiger apologised for his actions, he could still feature for the Blues against FC Porto in the Champions League next Wednesday.

