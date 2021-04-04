After finishing third in the Premier League last season, Manchester United would have been hoping to mount a title push during the current campaign.

However, despite still being unbeaten away from home in the top-flight, the Red Devils' inconsistent form at Old Trafford has ultimately let them down.

Whilst United are no longer in contention for domestic honours, they will be hoping to secure silverware in the form of the Europa League later this year.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba all capable of delivering stunning displays in the club's famous red shirt, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side end the season on a high by winning the aforementioned competition.

Over the years, many United kits have become iconic due to the incredible amount of success that they have achieved during the Premier League era.

Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie have managed to light up to the top-flight whilst wearing shirts that now live long in the memory of the club's supporters.

Here, in our dedicated quiz, we test your knowledge of previous United kits by taking a look at 15 iterations from various seasons.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 In which season did United wear this kit? 2016/17 2015/16 2005/06 2009/10

