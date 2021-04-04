Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is the most sought-after young forward on the planet.

The 20-year-old has scored a remarkable 49 goals in 50 appearances for Dortmund since joining the German giants from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

Blessed with pace, power and an unerring eye for goal, it’s no surprise that Europe’s biggest clubs are all interested in signing Haaland at the first available opportunity.

The chances of Haaland signing for another club this summer will significantly increase if Dortmund fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

BVB are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table, four points behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and 21 points behind leaders Bayern Munich, with only seven fixtures remaining.

And speculation over Haaland’s future further intensified last week when the player’s father and agent visited both Barcelona and Real Madrid to hold preliminary talks.

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, is the former Manchester City and Norway midfielder who was famously on the receiving end of arguably Roy Keane’s worst ever tackle.

Haaland’s agent, meanwhile, is the notorious Mino Raiola.

Spanish outlet RAC1 - and reported by Marca - have now unearthed eye-opening details of the demands Haaland’s father and Raiola made to Barcelona last week.

It’s understood that Barça must agree to pay Haaland €30 million net per season, which is the same amount of money that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns at Juventus.

It works out to be around €577,000 a week.

Furthermore, Barça must pay Raiola a whopping €20 million to secure the deal.

And if that wasn’t enough, they will need to cough up an additional €20 million to Haaland’s father.

But wait, that’s not all!

Haaland’s representatives have also demanded that Lionel Messi stays at Barcelona beyond this summer.

The legendary Argentine forward’s contract expires this summer and there’s been lots of talk in recent months that he could end up signing for either Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City on a free transfer.

To recap: that’s a combined €40 million to Raiola and Haaland’s father, €30 million a year to the player himself, and the continuity of Messi at Camp Nou.

Messi, let’s not forget, is the world’s highest-paid footballer.

Oh, and we haven’t even mentioned the €150 million it will reportedly cost to sign Haaland from Dortmund.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta told Haaland’s representatives during last week’s meeting that the youngster is his number one transfer target this summer.

But the Catalan club must pay an astronomical amount of money to get the deal over the line.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News