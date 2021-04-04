How Leicester City secured their Championship title and WSL promotion

Promotion winners, Championship title-holders, history makers... Leicester City hit a new milestone after an emphatic and emotional win under the sunshine on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes have written new club history after securing promotion into the Women's Super League. All it took was one more win for the midlands side to snatch the glory and cement their place in England's top flight next season.

Leicester wrap up this season's title having only been an official professional club for one year. Here's a look a three key moments that helped shape their incredible season...

2-0 win over Durham

The Foxes were heavily contested for their spot at the top of the Championship table for a large chunk of the season. Both Sheffield United and Durham had their eye on promotion into the WSL, but gradually each one fell away from the top of the table as the term went on.

Leicester's important fixtures against Durham, who are currently second in the table, proved crucial in their run towards the finish line. Their first meeting ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw as the two Championship heavyweights pushed each other to their limit.

But next time out, the two met at Maiden Castle and Jonathan Morgan made sure his side came away with all three points. A hard fought 2-0 win played a huge role in Leicester's title victory, putting crucial daylight between them and their closest rivals for the crown.

Season-defining win over London City

Sunday was the day for history making. In a tight-knit fixture in Quorn, the Foxes dug deep to emerge victorious from the match that made them champions of the 2020/21 season.

A nervy first half saw both sides enter the break even, but Leicester had too much firepower in their arsenal to be stopped by London City. Second half goals from Sam Tierney and Natasha Flint ensured that the team's 'champions' status was going to be given to them on home soil.

The win made the Foxes mathematically impossible to catch, as they currently boast 47 points from 15 wins and two draws. They have lost just once in the Championship so far this season. Truly an inspiring run of form.

Natasha Flint influence

It would've been a much harder season to control without the influence of Flint in Leicester's attack. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net an impressive 16 times this season, with only Sheffield United's Katie Wilkinson ahead of her with 18 goals, via Scoreboard.

Flint's contributions have been season-defining. She has popped up during huge score-lines such as their 9-1 and 7-0 wins over Coventry and London Bees, but she has also been the difference on more than one tight occasion.

The striker helped secure an important win over Liverpool earlier in the league season and scored the only goal against Continental Cup rivals Crystal Palace to see Leicester into the semi-finals of the tournament.

There's still time for Flint to lace up her shooting boots and pip Wilkinson to the Golden Boot award this season. But for now, she will be in a state of euphoria as she celebrates her side's pending WSL debut season.

