Racism is still sadly a major problem in European football.

Just prior to last month's international break, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was allegedly subjected to racial abuse by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela.

On Sunday, a similar incident occurred during Valencia's La Liga clash against Cadiz.

Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby reacted furiously after allegedly being racially abused by Cadiz's Juan Cala in the 34th-minute of the match.

Following his display of anger, the Frenchman's teammates opted to walk off the pitch at Carranaza.

The footage is not easy to watch, but Valencia did the right thing by walking off the pitch in support of Diakhaby.

Shortly after the ugly scenes in Cadiz, Los Che posted a statement on their official Twitter account which read: "The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind."

The match did eventually resume in the 34th-minute, with Valencia manager Javi Gracia taking Diakhaby off and replacing him with Hugo Guillamon.

Los Che confirmed on Twitter that it was Diakhaby who requested that his teammates return to the pitch to complete the game.

The club wrote: "We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5. The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch. WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR."

Racism has no place in football or anywhere in society and if Cala is found guilty, he should be handed the most severe punishment possible by the Spanish football authorities.

