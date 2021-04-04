Burnley: Sean Dyche took one great lesson from Brian Clough

Sean Dyche has revealed that he learned about the importance of showing good manners whilst playing under Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest.

The Burnley boss started out his playing career at the City Ground, and although he failed to make an appearance for the first-team, he still took on board a valuable lesson from Clough.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast recently, Dyche mentioned how the legendary coach did not accept players being disrespectful towards him.

He said: "That was back to the days when I was at Forest - Brian Clough. Honestly, if you didn't show manners, he was on you.

"We do that here. Not 'cause of Brian Clough by the way. But things you remember when you think, why? Can you not just speak to someone in the right manner? Where did that, that'll never go out of fashion in my world."

Clough was famously no-nonsense with his approach to management, and Dyche is viewed similarly in the modern era.

The two coaches also have something else in common - longevity at clubs. Clough coached Derby for over six years in the 1960s and 70s, winning the first division title in 1972.

He then went on to manage Forest for 18 years from 1975-1993, during a golden period for the club. Under Clough, the side won the league for the first time in their history, and followed that up by winning back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980.

Now, Dyche is forging his own legacy at Turf Moor. He has been in charge of Burnley since October 2012, and has taken the club from being a mid-table Championship side to a regular fixture in the Premier League.

He has been unable to replicate Clough's success so far in terms of silverware, but his claim about good manners shows that the pair have more in common than some may think.

For more incredibly insightful interviews with elite sportsmen, women and entrepreneurs, make sure you subscribe to the High Performance Podcast on iTunes

News Now - Sport News