Leeds United trivia: Can you name which season these 15 kits are from?

After steamrolling their way to the Championship title last season, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Leeds United would fare in the Premier League.

Whilst other teams decide to adjust their style to cope with the competitiveness of the top-flight after sealing promotion, Marcelo Bielsa's side have stuck to their principles by continuing to play attacking football.

Wearing the famous white shirt this season, Patrick Bamford, Raphinha and Jack Harrison have all managed to set the Premier League alight for Leeds by producing superb individual performances.

Although the Whites do not tend to make too many changes to their home kit from season to season, they have produced a number of away shirts over the years which have divided the opinion of the club's supporters.

Here, in our dedicated Whites quiz, we test your knowledge of the club's recent kit history by asking you to match up the strip with the season it was used in.

Can you get 15 out of 15?

Why not have a go below!

1 of 15 In which season did Leeds wear this kit? 2012/13 2018/19 2014/15 1998/99

