There aren't many worse sights in football than play-acting.

A footballer throwing themselves to the ground after minimal or no contact from an opponent? It's enough to send a shiver down the spine.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar became public enemy number one due to his infamous play-acting at the 2018 World Cup with Brazil.

Neymar seemed to spend more time on the turf rolling around than he did on his feet out in Russia and his popularity has never fully recovered as a result.

But even the Brazilian would have been taken aback by the play-acting produced by Getafe's Marc Cucurella on Saturday.

In Getafe's 0-0 draw with Osasuna, the talented winger rolled around on the floor in a comical fashion, clutching at his leg as if he had been seriously injured.

To make matters worse, the 22-year-old started smiling at the end of his embarrassing routine, indicating that it was all a ploy to try and get an Osasuna player in trouble with the referee.

Disgraceful, absolutely disgraceful. That kind of behaviour simply does not belong on a football pitch.

Why do players feel the need to do it?! It's simply pathetic and it also sets a horrendous example for the younger generation watching the game.

Unfortunately, Cucurella will not receive a retrospective ban for his cowardly actions, something which should happen to help eradicate the behaviour from the sport for good.

What makes the former Barcelona man's play-acting even more infuriating is the fact that he's a seriously talented footballer.

Cucurella is one of Getafe's key players, a marauding left-winger who is more than capable of operating as a left-back to a high standard.

Let your skills and footballing quality do the talking in future, Marc.

