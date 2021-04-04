Chelsea trivia: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable former Blues players?

Chelsea have made a fantastic start to life under manager Thomas Tuchel who has transformed their fortunes since being handed over the reins in January.

Under the guidance of the German, the Blues have emerged as legitimate contenders for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

By maintaining their superb form over the coming weeks, Chelsea could end the campaign on a positive note by winning either the FA Cup or the Champions League.

Whereas Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount have both managed to produce memorable moments for the Blues this season, not every player who has joined the club over the years has gone to achieve success.

Although Chelsea's recruitment during the Roman Abramovich era has been spectacular at times, they have also made their fair share of mistakes in the transfer market.

Here, in our dedicated Blues quiz, we take a look at some of the completely forgettable, totally obscure players who ultimately failed to make an impression at the club.

Do you reckon you can get full marks?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 15 Who is this former Chelsea player? Papy Djilobodji Ramires Christian Atsu Michael Hector

