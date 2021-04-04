Mauricio Pochettino owes a lot to 'unique' Marcelo Bielsa

Few would have been surprised about Leeds United's success in the Premier League this season.

Under the tutelage of a world-renowned coach in Marcelo Bielsa, someone famously talked up by Pep Guardiola, the Argentine has brought his trademark cavalier style to the top flight of English football, making a big impact.

Indeed, the Yorkshire giants have scored the most goals outside of the top six this season, hugely impressing against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Another high-profile coach enamored with Bielsa is Mauricio Pochettino. One of the most influential coaches in recent Premier League history, the former Tottenham boss played under Bielsa at Newell's Old Boys in the early 1990s and again with the national team some years later.

Speaking during his fascinating discussion into his philosophy on The High Performance Podcast - who GIVEMESPORT have an exclusive partnership with - Pochettino described what he learned under the enigmatic Bielsa.

"He put the seed in my brain," he said.

"To try to find my way in what I love to do. To play football and then to be a coach.

"I think that was the most important thing.

"I am not a follower of him, I am not doing what he's doing because it's impossible, he's unique but he can inspire me."

Now in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino has made quite the name for himself in the dugout. While Spurs proved unable to win major trophies under his watch, the high-pressing style he introduced upon arrival in 2014 took the club to another level, finishing second in the Premier League and getting to the Champions League final in the most dramatic of fashions.

Without Bielsa's early influence, perhaps Pochettino and Spurs would never have had those amazing memories.

