Valencia's 2-1 defeat to Cadiz on Sunday was marred by allegations of racist abuse.

In the 34th-minute of the match, Mouctar Diakhaby was allegedly insulted in a racial manner by Cadiz's Juan Cala and the entire Valencia team opted to walk off the pitch in response.

Los Che did return to the field shortly after to complete the game, although Diakhaby was replaced by Hugo Guillamon before play continued.

Cala - who scored the game's opening goal - played the remainder of the first half and was then substituted at the break.

The allegations against the Spanish defender are truly horrible and if he's found guilty after an investigation, his punishment should be as severe as possible.

La Liga's reaction to the matter will be closely monitored around the world, especially after Jose Gaya's post-match interview.

When speaking about the incident involving Diakhaby after the game, the Valencia captain revealed that the team were warned that there would be serious repercussions if they did not return to the field.

"He told us he insulted him in a racist way," Gaya said.

"We went back out to play because they told us they could penalise us with three points and something more. He asked us to go back, he's gutted, it was a very ugly insult."

That really isn't a good look for La Liga.

Spanish football expert Colin Millar was understandably concerned by Gaya's revelation, posting on Twitter: "Confirmation from Valencia captain Gaya that the club were threatened with punishment by football authorities if they did not re-enter pitch after abuse of Diakhaby.

"There you have it. A horrible, dark day for Spanish football."

Valencia manager Javi Garcia echoed Gaya's words in his own post-match interview.

"Diakhaby said to us that he was not in the proper state of mind to continue to play, but he understood that we had to go back on the pitch to avoid some sort of punishment," he said.

