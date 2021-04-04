Liverpool supporters who purchased new kits at the start of the 2020/21 season probably weren't expecting it become synonymous with one of the most disastrous title defences in Premier League history.

A combination of terrible luck with injuries and an awful run of form in the top-flight has resulted in the Reds looking to solace in the form of the Champions League.

Having already lifted the trophy on six separate occasions wearing their famous home kit, they will be hoping to return to the final of the competition later this year.

Some of Liverpool's best Champions League away displays since the turn of the century has seen them seal impressive victories over the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City wearing shirts which have been either a hit or a miss depending on the opinion of the club's fans.

With the Reds returning to European action later this month, we have decided to take a look back at some of the club's kits from the Premier League era.

By attempting the quiz below, you could prove to yourself that you are the ultimate Liverpool fan by getting 15 out of 15!

1 of 15 In which season did Liverpool wear this kit? 2010/11 2015/16 2012/13 2018/19

News Now - Sport News