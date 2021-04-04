Rangers have secured their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

Steven Gerrard's side were able to break Celtic's dominance and prevent them from winning 10 league titles in a row.

Gerrard will now be looking to bolster his squad in the summer to try and win the title again next season.

And, according to Steven Beck, a football agent, Rangers are targeting a move for a Manchester United youngster.

What has Beck said?

Beck is the agent of United youngster James Garner and he claims Rangers tried to sign him earlier this season.

“When the opportunity came for him to leave Watford, there was Nottingham Forest, Blackburn, Rangers and there were a few others clubs coming in for him at that point," Beck told Stretty News.

And Beck believes Rangers are looking to bring him in again in the summer.

“I had a couple of chats with John Murtough last week, but I’m so relaxed on the situation, as is James because things are going so well for him," he added.

"James has put himself in a great position where he’s probably going to have, if he does go out on loan again, the majority of the Championship and I would be amazed if one or two Premier League clubs don’t try and do something.

“I know Brighton like him, I know Norwich like him... I know Rangers are really keen on him as well.”

How has Garner performed this season?

Garner, 20, is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

He has impressed in his 13 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

How much would Garner cost?

As Beck said, any deal would be in the shape of a loan.

He's valued at £3.6m by Transfermarkt but, if Rangers do want to sign him permanently, it's likely he would cost much more than that.

Should Rangers sign Garner?

Garner is an elegant midfielder who is highly thought of at Manchester United.

He's currently performing very well in the Championship and has represented England at youth level from U17-U20s.

Given his performances at Nottingham Forest, there's no reason why he wouldn't excel in Scotland with Rangers.

He's only young, too, and will only get better.

Should Gerrard convince United to send him out on loan again, he would be a fantastic signing for The Gers.

1 of 15 Which club did Ally McCoist start his career with? Motherwell St Mirren St Johnstone Sunderland

News Now - Sport News