Manchester United beat Brighton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday evening thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Former Red Devils striker Danny Welbeck opened the scoring on the night in the first half, the 30-year-old firing the ball past Dean Henderson on the rebound after an excellent cross by Neal Maupay.

United weren't exactly at their brilliant best in search of an equaliser, but the goal did eventually come through a real moment of quality in the 62nd minute.

Bruno Fernandes' pass found Rashford in space and the England forward coolly slotted the ball past Robert Sanchez.

United took control of the game after equalising, however, they could have just as easily lost the match had a call from VAR gone in Brighton's favour.

Welbeck appeared to be hauled down in the box by Harry Maguire in the 70th-minute, with the contact from the centre-back enough to prevent the Seagulls striker from getting on the end of Maupay's cross.

VAR reviewed the incident and bizarrely concluded that Mike Dean's decision not to award a penalty was indeed the correct one.

After watching a replay, it doesn't look that way to us...

Video

Maguire certainly got away with one and had a foul been given, the United captain probably would have been sent off as well.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys was not happy with the call, posting on Twitter: "Wasn’t it Maguire that complained Utd weren’t getting VAR decisions anymore? Well they got one there. That was a nailed on pen for Welbeck."

The decision from those at Stockley Park came back to haunt Brighton in the 84th-minute as Greenwood headed home to put United 2-1 up.

Rubbing salt in the wounds, eh?

The victory for United means they are now four points clear of third-placed Leicester City and nine clear of Chelsea in fourth.

