Alfredo Morelos has made more than his fair share of headlines since joining Rangers from HJK in June 2017.

The Colombia international has found himself at the centre of controversy on numerous occasions.

However, his goalscoring record speaks for itself: 93 goals in 176 matches is a return that any striker would be pleased with.

Morelos recently won his first title with Rangers and will be hoping to add a Scottish Cup winners’ medal to his collection next month.

Steven Gerrard’s recently-crowned Scottish Premier League champions are through to the Scottish Cup fourth round after recording a comfortable 4-0 victory over Cove Rangers on Sunday.

Jermain Defoe opened the scoring midway through the first half before two goals from Kemar Roofe and another from Nathan Patterson effectively killed the game by the 43rd minute.

Morelos spent the entire game watching from the bench and was caught by the TV cameras keeping himself amused as the clock ticked down to full-time.

The South American rolled up some tape before lobbing it at captain James Tavernier and Roofe, who were sat together several rows ahead of Morelos.

Amusingly, Tavernier didn’t even need to turn around to know exactly who the culprit was.

The right-back wagged his finger while paying attention to the game before eventually turning around to see Morelos sporting a cheeky grin on his face.

Watch the footage here…

Morelos is certainly a character and his latest antics left Rangers fans in stitches…

Rangers will face Celtic in the next round of the Scottish Cup on April 17.

News Now - Sport News