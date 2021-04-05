In just over two months time, England will begin their Euro 2020 campaign.

The Three Lions' first group game against Croatia is scheduled for June 13th, with matches against Scotland and Czech Republic coming shortly after.

Over the next couple of months, debates about the team Gareth Southgate should name for the tournament will be rife.

For the first time in years, England are blessed with strength-in-depth in virtually every single department and it's why they're one of the big favourites to win Euro 2020.

However, fitting all of the Three Lions' talented players into one XI is simply impossible and it means some big names will inevitably miss out.

That's certainly the case when it comes to Rio Ferdinand's chosen England XI for the game against Croatia.

The defender-turned-pundit revealed his team on BT Sport after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League.

Let's take a look at his XI...

Ferdinand's England XI

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Centre-back: John Stones (Manchester City)

Centre-back: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Left-back: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Defensive-mid: Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Centre-mid: Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Centre-mid: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Right-wing: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Striker: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Left-wing: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish are the three most notable absentees from Ferdinand's XI.

The United legend has opted for Alexander-Arnold at right-back, despite the fact that the Liverpool man was omitted from Southgate's latest England squad.

Overall, Ferdinand's team is pretty tasty though.

Foden and Mount as a creative pairing in midfield, Rashford and Sterling providing the pace out wide, it's certainly an XI that would strike fear into opposing teams.

After Ferdinand's selection was uploaded for the public to see on Twitter, the man himself did reply on the social media platform after he was questioned for leaving out Grealish.

Ferdinand wrote: "This is a team of picked today and who’s fit - Grealish injured!"

Interesting...

So would Grealish feature in Ferdinand's England XI over Rashford if he were fit? Sadly, we don't have a definitive answer to that question.

The vast majority of people appear to favour Grealish, but Rashford has been impressive in 2020/21 as well, scoring 10 goals and contributing seven assists in his 30 Premier League appearances.

His current form means that were he picked by Southgate to start against Croatia, no one could have any real complaints.

