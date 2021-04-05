Erling Braut Haaland has been in sparkling form for Borussia Dortmund this season.

In his 32 appearances in all competitions, the Norwegian has scored 33 goals and contributed eight assists.

His prolificacy for the German club has seen him linked with a big money move to various members of Europe's elite over the past few weeks.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keen on signing the youngster, who will reportedly cost around £150m this summer.

To be honest, Haaland is probably worth that right now, given that he is already one of the world's best players at the age of just 20.

Unsurprisingly, the Leeds-born striker features in the best youth XI named by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics.

Haaland is joined by two Premier League stars and you can check out the team of superstar footballers aged 20 or younger in full below.

The World Youth Team of the Year (2020)

GK | Ersin Destanoglu - Besiktas

RB | Sergino Dest - Barcelona

CB | Wesley Fofana - Leicester City

CB | Chris Richards - Hoffenheim (on-loan from Bayern Munich)

LB | Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich

CM | Sandro Tonali - AC Milan

CM | Phil Foden - Manchester City

CM | Eduardo Camavinga - Rennes

RW | Rodrygo Goes - Real Madrid

ST | Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

LW | Ansu Fati - Barcelona

Not a bad team that...

The Bundesliga and La Liga are the most represented divisions, with each having three players apiece named in the XI.

Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka will certainly feel a tad hard done by, though, as he probably deserved to feature at right-wing over Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

Don't get us wrong, the Los Blancos flyer is a supremely talented footballer, but Saka is simply a level above him right now.

The 19-year-old Hale End graduate is already one of Arsenal's most important players and a senior England international.

Aside from Saka's omission, the XI selected by IFFHS is top notch in our eyes and it's a team that proves the future of football is in very safe hands.

