Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov look set to collide in an all-heavyweight showdown in the main event of a UFC Fight Night on June 26.

Sources with knowledge of the matchup confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Gane (8-0) and Volkov (33-8) will fight in a potential title eliminator, following an initial report from ESPN.

30-year-old Gane, a former sparring partner of newly-crowned champion Francis Ngannou, is regarded as perhaps one of the brightest prospects in the heavyweight ranks having finished six of his eight opponents after a rapid start to his professional career.

Fresh off the back of a unanimous points victory over Suriname's Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the French fighter will be hoping he can force his way into the title picture along with the likes of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and one-time title challenger Derrick Lewis.

However, it's fair to say that the 32-year-old Volkov poses the biggest threat to those ambitions. The Russian fighter, who is the former Bellator heavyweight champion, is currently riding a two-fight win streak, most recently stopping former world title challenger Alistair Overeem in the second round of the main event of UFC Fight Night 184 on February 6.

Gane had originally called for a matchup against Lewis, aka "The Black Beast," after his last performance on February 27, but it appears the promotion now have other plans with Ngannou still waiting for an opponent to be finalised for his first title defence.

