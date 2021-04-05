With transfer fees for the best players in the world spiralling out of control, it’s never been so important for clubs to spend their money wisely.

There are only a handful of clubs who can afford to pay £100+ million for ready-made superstars.

Instead, it’s perhaps more important to use your scouting team wisely in an attempt to unearth a hidden gem.

Taking a punt on a relatively unknown player for a minimal transfer fee may not guarantee success. But when it does and the player goes on to become a fantastic player for the club, it can be extremely rewarding.

Over the years, we’ve seen this happen on multiple occasions in the Premier League.

But what is the biggest bargain in the league’s history?

Well, that question was put to Micah Richards and Alan Shearer in the latest Match of the Day ’Top 10’ podcast.

Now, it’s worth noting that the list of already picked for the two pundits. They then have to order the 10 players accordingly.

So, who made the list and where did Richards and Shearer rank each player?

Let’s take a look:

Micah Richards

10. Andy Robertson (Hull to Liverpool - £8m)

9. Seamus Coleman (Sligo Rovers to Everton - £60,000)

8. Lucas Radebe (Kaizer Chiefs to Leeds) - £250,000)

7. Paolo di Canio (Sheffield Wednesday to West Ham - £1.5m)

6. Riyad Mahrez (Le Havre to Leicester - £400,000)

5. Robin van Persie (Feyenoord to Arsenal - £2.75m)

4. Kolo Toure (ASEC Mimosas to Arsenal - £150,000)

3. Peter Schmeichel (Brondby to Manchester United - £505,000)

2. Jamie Vardy (Fleetwood to Leicester - £1m)

1. Eric Cantona (Leeds to Manchester United - £1.2m)

Despite having a Manchester City boy, Richards has put Eric Cantona as No.1.

Man Utd signed the Frenchman for just £1.2 million from Leeds in 1992 and he went on to win four Premier League titles in his five seasons at the club, scoring 82 goals.

Jamie Vardy is a close second after Leicester paid just £1 million for the non-league striker. One Premier League title and 144 goals later, it’s proven to be a quite incredible punt.

Another United player makes up the top three as Peter Schmeichel’s £505,000 move to Old Trafford in 1991 is ranked third - a deal that manager Alex Ferguson as the "bargain of the century."

Two Arsenal players complete the top five with Kolo Toure signing for the club for £150,000 in 2002 after a trial. Robin van Persie’s move to the club costing just £2.75 million in 2004. The Dutchman went on to play eight seasons at the Emirates, scoring 132 goals.

Alan Shearer

10. Paolo di Canio (Sheffield Wednesday to West Ham - £1.5m)

9. Andy Robertson (Hull to Liverpool - £8m)

8. Lucas Radebe (Kaizer Chiefs to Leeds) - £250,000)

7. Riyad Mahrez (Le Havre to Leicester - £400,000)

6. Robin van Persie (Feyenoord to Arsenal - £2.75m)

5. Kolo Toure (ASEC Mimosas to Arsenal - £150,000)

4. Seamus Coleman (Sligo Rovers to Everton - £60,000)

3. Peter Schmeichel (Brondby to Manchester United - £505,000)

2. Eric Cantona (Leeds to Manchester United - £1.2m)

1. Jamie Vardy (Fleetwood to Leicester - £1m)

Alan Shearer’s list differs slightly from Richards' with the Premier League’s record goalscorer placing Vardy above Cantona in the battle for the top spot.

They both agree on Schmeichel being third in their lists.

However, Seamus Coleman comes in fourth for Shearer. Everton signed the right-back from Sligo Rovers for just £60,000 in 2009. He’s since played almost 350 times for the club.

As with Richards, Toure makes the top five.

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

News Now - Sport News