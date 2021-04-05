Sheffield Wednesday news: David Prutton delivers prediction ahead of Cardiff clash

After suffering yet another defeat in the Championship last Friday, Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to pick up a positive result in their clash Cardiff City later today.

When you consider that the Owls are now seven points adrift of safety in the second-tier, it is imperative that they beat the Bluebirds at Hillsborough if they are to have any chance of staying up this season.

However, whilst Wednesday have been extremely poor during the current campaign, Cardiff are currently experiencing somewhat of a renaissance under manager Mick McCarthy.

An upturn in form in recent months has resulted in the Bluebirds becoming contenders for a top-six finish in the Championship.

With five points separating Cardiff and the play-off places, they will fancy their chances of sealing a tenth away league win of the season this evening.

Whereas the likes of Jordan Rhodes and Josh Windass are likely to feature in today's clash, Wednesday are set to be without Keiren Westwood who is continuing to recover from a rib injury.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this particular fixture, pundit David Prutton has admitted that things are looking bleak for Wednesday and that he expects Darren Moore's side to suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff.

The former Owls midfielder said: "It's all looking pretty bleak for Wednesday right now.

"They are seven points from safety, have won just one of their last 10 games and are now just two points ahead of bottom club Wycombe, who picked up a big 1-0 win over Blackburn last time out.

"Chances of reaching the play-offs have slimmed somewhat for the Bluebirds, who are five points off the pace heading into Monday's fixtures after a disappointing run of just one win in five.

"They could do with finding the winning formula that accompanied Mick McCarthy's appointment and I think they'll just about edge this.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

After picking up a superb victory over Barnsley last month, the Owls would have been aiming to use the momentum gained from this result to push on under the guidance of Moore.

However, their hopes of avoiding relegation to the third-tier are now in tatters following their recent defeat at the hands of Watford.

Although Cardiff did suffer a setback in their push for a play-off place last Friday, they will fancy their chances of getting back on track at Hillsborough due to the fact that they currently boast the third-best away record in the league.

If Wednesday fail to deliver their very best against the Bluebirds, it could turn out to be a yet another tough evening for the club's supporters who have had very little to cheer about this season.

