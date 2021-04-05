Tottenham transfers: Harry Winks Atletico's latest target with Oliver Skipp lined up

According to yesterday's print edition of the Sunday Mirror (page 70), Atletico Madrid are keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks this summer, with Oliver Skipp lined up as Jose Mourinho's replacement.

Indeed, they claim that the England international could be available for around £20m this summer after falling out of favour this season, making only seven starts in the Premier League, while also dropping out of the England set-up ahead of this summer's delayed European Championships.

With Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg largely undertaking the defensive midfield role since joining from Southampton, Winks has had to watch from the sidelines and, as a result, the Spanish giants are believed to be keen.

Having signed former teammate Kieran Trippier in 2019, Diego Simeone's are understood to view Winks as a major target and, while the midfielder has only ever played for Tottenham, he is said to have admirers out in Spain.

Due to his Spanish maternal grandparents, the 25-year-old was eyed for the national team before committing to England and, in a post-pandemic world, could represent a fairly affordable high-profile addition.

Previously linked with moves to Manchester United and Manchester City, his stock has fallen somewhat but he was compared to the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta by former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

La Liga rivals Valencia were believed to have attempted to take him on loan in January and, though Spurs snubbed those advances, there is now thought to be a willingness to let him go in order to raise funds.

Skipp, meanwhile, has been impressing with Norwich City on loan this season amid their procession at the top of the Championship and was a product of Spurs' youth academy, representing a cheap internal replacement for Winks should an offer come in.

