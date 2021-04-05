Erling Haaland is the player that every top European club would love to sign this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund forward, who turns 21 in July, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to global stardom over the past couple of years.

After catching the eye with Molde, Haaland went on to score 29 goals in 27 games with Red Bull Salzburg before earning a move to Dortmund in January 2020.

In his first 50 appearances with the German giants, Haaland has netted an astonishing 49 goals.

It’s clear the Norway international, who was born in Leeds and is the son of former midfielder Alf-Inge, has the potential to become one of the best strikers of his generation.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that Barcelona and Real Madrid held preliminary talks with the player’s representatives last week. Similarly, it's no shock that the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested in the striker, according to various reports.

RAC1 revealed on Sunday that Haaland’s father and his agent, Mino Raiola, have made a series of eye-watering demands to Barcelona.

They reportedly want a combined €40 million in agent fees (€20 million for Alf-Inge and €20 million for Raiola), an additional €30 million a year for the player, and for Lionel Messi to stay at Camp Nou.

Raiola reacted to these reports via social media late on Sunday night, labelling them ‘fake’.

He was then contacted by the journalist who broke the story - and here’s where things get interesting.

Gerard Romero called Raiola while broadcasting live on Twitch.

Per @BarcaUniversal, translating the video, Romero said: “You're saying my information is fake news, what's that about?”

Raiola replied: "You're crazy. Stop calling me. It's not even a decent hour to call."

The notorious agent then hung up.

That Romero was prepared to challenge Raiola live on air suggests he feels very confident that the information he shared with the world is, indeed, correct.

It would hardly be a surprise. Haaland is the most sought-after young footballer on the planet and the club who eventually signs him from Dortmund will need to pay astronomical sums of money (in terms of the transfer fee, player wages and agent fees) to secure his signature.

