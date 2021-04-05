Man Utd latest news: Juan Mata set to be handed a new contract

According to yesterday's print edition of the Sunday Mirror (page 70), Juan Mata could be handed a one-year contract extension by Manchester United.

While the Spaniard has barely been involved all season - making only 12 appearances across all competitions - United have reportedly come to the decision to trigger an option in his deal that sees him remain under contract for another 12 months.

Indeed, that decision has reportedly been come to in an effort to potentially sell the 2010 World Cup winner for around £5m rather than watching him walk away for free this summer. For his part, Mata is believed to be happy to stay at Old Trafford despite his lack of involvement.

At this stage of his career, the 32-year-old is surely unlikely to command much of a starting berth at any sizeable European club and will be 34 by the time his contract ends. With that in mind, staying at United seems like the most sensible idea for a man who appears to have settled in Manchester.

A marquee addition under David Moyes, he's made 267 appearances since joining in January 2014, now closing in on almost 100 goal involvements. With 50 goals and 47 assists, Mata has helped his side win the Europa League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup during his time with the club after joining from Chelsea.

While he had reportedly been expected to leave, triggering the one-year option seems like a prudent move financially, keeping him as a sellable asset should any interest emerge, having previously been touted for a move over to Major League Soccer by ESPN's Mark Ogden.

