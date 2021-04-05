Thomas Tuchel tasted defeat for the first time as Chelsea manager last Saturday.

The Blues were beaten 5-2 by relegation candidates West Brom at Stamford Bridge in what was one of the craziest games of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Chelsea imploded after Thiago Silva's red card in the 28th-minute, with the team's defence - which had been rock solid in Tuchel's first 14 games - doing a fantastic impression of a Sunday League back-line.

To make matters worse for the Blues, information about a training ground bust-up between Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga was leaked just a day after their humiliation at the hands of West Brom.

Chelsea now go into Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against FC Porto under huge pressure.

As revealed in a detailed report by The Athletic, the team's self-belief has been 'dented' by the manner in which they were defeated by West Brom.

The publication have also provided information on Tuchel's response to the performance on the training ground the following day, which included the team sitting in total silence as they re-watched their mistakes.

Errors from Jorginho and Kurt Zouma were particularly highlighted, with one insider at Chelsea stating: “Watching it all back was a horror show. Tuchel was saying things like: ’This is unacceptable, we shouldn’t be giving goals like this away. What happened to the defence here?’"

On the training ground clash between Rudiger and Kepa, it's reported that tempers flared after the Spanish goalkeeper gave his teammate a few verbals during a small-sided game.

They then collided when battling for the ball, leading to a physical confrontation and Rudiger being dismissed from the session early by Tuchel.

"Rudiger showed Kepa who's boss," a source said about the heated clash.

The two have since made up, but while bust-ups between players in training happen all the time, Tuchel will be hugely concerned that this one has been leaked and made public knowledge.

It's the last thing the German manager needed in the aftermath of a humiliating loss and if the team taste defeat for the second game running against Porto on Wednesday, Tuchel will suddenly be under a lot of pressure.

Who'd want to be a manager, eh?

