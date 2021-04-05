Ryan Garcia, one of the most popular fighters in boxing, has booked his next fight.

Garcia, 22, has agreed to meet Javier Fortuna in the main event of a Golden Boy Promotions card in July, according to The Athletic. The event will take place in either Los Angeles or Las Vegas with a location still to be determined. Multiple sources also confirmed the bout to GIVEMESPORT.

The interim WBC lightweight champion, who is a teammate of The Ring's pound-for-pound No.1 Canelo Alvarez, will be looking to cement his position as the official mandatory challenger to defending champion Devin Haney in this fight.

Garcia (21-0) is coming off the back of a career-best victory over Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell to claim the vacant interim belt. The fight ended in the seventh round when Campbell was unable to continue after being dropped by a body shot. Garcia had previously campaigned for a potential super-fight with Manny Pacquiao, but Pacquiao is reportedly in talks to face Terence Crawford in a welterweight title fight on June 5 in Abu Dhabi.

Fortuna (36-2-1, 1 NC), a Dominican Republic native, hasn't fought since his November 2020 victory over Antonio Lozada Jr at the Staples Center. The 31-year-old is unbeaten in his past three fights; however, in 2018, his bout against Adrian Granados ended in bizarre fashion when he fell out of the ring.

The top of the WBC's 135-pound division is already set, with Haney scheduled to face former three-division world champion Jorge Linares (47-5) in his third title defence that will be streamed worldwide live on DAZN. The bout will take place at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas strip in Paradise, Nevada.

