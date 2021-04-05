Man City transfers: £100m Jack Grealish price tag too expensive

According to yesterday's print edition of the Sunday Express (page 63), Manchester City have decided to pull out of the race to sign Jack Grealish this summer.

Indeed, with the Villa captain strongly linked with a move to the Etihad this season along with the likes of Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi, the idea of all three arriving to improve a City side currently walking to the Premier League title was certainly exciting.

However, Villa's apparent £100m valuation of the England international is believed to have put City off after Grealish signed a new long-term contract last summer.

While it's hard to underestimate the size of City's investment over the last few years, they have rarely spent over £60m on a single player. In fact, Ruben Dias stands as the club's record signing at £64m, making Grealish's price tag seem wholly unrealistic, particularly in a post-pandemic transfer market.

The report also reveals that Messi is increasingly likely to stay with Barcelona, making Haaland City's top transfer target this summer and the club hope their relationship with Borussia Dortmund could help land him.

Having lost Jadon Sancho to the German giants in 2017, City are understood to be in line for a 15% cut of any fee Dortmund receive for him, though they are believed to be ready to waive that if a deal for Haaland can be done.

Thirteen years Messi's junior, the Norway international could represent a more prudent long-term investment, with England captain Harry Kane also reportedly valued at over £100m.

News Now - Sport News