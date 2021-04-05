On Tuesday evening, Liverpool and Real Madrid come face-to-face in the Champions League once again.

The two sides have had some memorable encounters in Europe's elite competition over the years, most notably in the 2018 final.

That night, two horrendous Loris Karius mistakes and a sensational Gareth Bale bicycle-kick secured a 3-1 win for Real Madrid in Kiev.

Prior to that game, the two teams' last meetings came in the group stage of the 2014/15 edition of the tournament and like in 2018, Los Blancos came out on top.

The Spanish side won the first game at Anfield 3-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring on the night with a brilliant finish on the half-volley.

Karim Benzema scored the other two goals in a dominant first half display by Real Madrid.

Ronaldo was at his very best during that game. In fact, he was so good that Liverpool fans actually applauded the former Manchester United forward off the pitch when he was replaced in the 75th-minute.

Don't believe us? Well, check out the footage for yourself...

Video

After the game, Ronaldo stated that he was not surprised by the ovation he received from Liverpool fans on his return to Merseyside.

"I am not surprised that I got an ovation, they have always had a special affection for me," Ronaldo said, per Real Madrid's official website.

"Their culture is different to that of Spain and they also applauded (Karim) Benzema when he scored."

So now you may be asking; just how good was Ronaldo that night to receive a chorus of applause from the Liverpool faithful?

Words can't do his overall performance justice, so we've instead provided his individual highlights from the game below - enjoy!

Ronaldo's highlights

Brendan Rodgers' side simply couldn't get near the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo made Anfield his own personal playground and the only real surprise is that he only managed to score once.

News Now - Sport News