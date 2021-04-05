Conor McGregor is one of the most successful and recognisable fighters in UFC history.

The Irishman has become a household name within the Octagon ever since making his UFC debut in 2013. His brash and controversial nature has led to several high-profile feuds and he never fails to make the headlines.

Hard work reaps reward and McGregor's rise to the top of UFC has seem him pick up a hefty pocket along the way.

As way as being a successful businessman with his clothing and whiskey lines, McGregor has often been the man in demand for the big headline fight, meaning he can dictate his price.

His debut fight in 2013 against Marcus Brimage earned him a now measly looking £55,000. What looks like life-changing amounts on paper have now become pocket change for 'Notorious', with his last fight against Dustin Poirier in January earning him a whopping £3,660,000.

Of course, the pinnacle of his financial gain came in his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Going up against a man nicknamed 'Money' would only mean one thing. Like McGregor, Mayweather was the cocky star of his own sport, with the pair ensuring they got every penny they could as McGregor walked away after his defeat £72 million richer. Not bad for a night's work!

Below we'll have a look at McGregor's incredible career to date and just what each fight has done for his bank balance.

As he pursues a trilogy fight with Poirier, expect these figures to rise..

UFC (2013-2021)*

*Does not include any PPV earnings

UFC on Fuel TV: April 6, 2013 vs Marcus Brimage – £55,000 (£6,000 purse, $6,000 win bonus, £43,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: August 17, 2013 vs Max Holloway – £18,000 (£9,000 purse, £9,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: July 19, 2014 vs Diego Brandao – £60,000 (£12,000 purse, £12,000 win bonus, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 178: September 27, 2014 vs Dustin Poirier – £146,000 £55,000 purse, £55,000 win bonus, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: January 18, 2015 vs Denis Siver – £160,000 £62,000 purse, £62,000 win bonus, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 189: July 11, 2015 vs Chad Mendes – £423,000 (£365,000 purse, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus, £22,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 194: December 12, 2015 vs Jose Aldo – £431,000 (£365,000 purse, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus, £30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196: March 5, 2016 vs Nate Diaz – £796,000 (£730,000 purse, £36,000 Fight of the Night bonus, £30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 202: August 20, 2016 vs Nate Diaz – £2,266,000 (£2,200,000 purse, £36,000 Fight of the Night bonus, £30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205: November 12, 2016 vs Eddie Alvarez – £2,266,000 (£2,200,000 purse, £36,000 Fight of the Night bonus, £30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 229: October 6, 2018 vs Khabib Nurmagomedov – £2,186,000 (£2,200,000 purse, £22,000 fight week incentive pay, £36,000 fine for post-fight brawl)

UFC 246: January 18, 2020 vs Donald Cerrone – £2,243,000 (£2,200,000 purse, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus, £7,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 257: January 24, 2021 vs Dustin Poirier - £3,660,000 (£3,650,000 purse, £10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Boxing (2017)

Professional debut: August 26, 2017 vs Floyd Mayweather - £72,000,000 (£62,000,000 purse, £10,000,000 sponsorship)

