Two of the UFC's most elite featherweights will collide in June looking to claim their place in the queue of contenders, as Chan Sung Jung squares off with Dan Ige.

First reported by ESPN, Jung and Ige have agreed to fight each other this summer, although the location is yet to be determined. The fight will serve as a five-round headliner at the UFC Fight Night 190 event on June 19.

Jung (16-6) is coming off a loss to Brian Ortega in October of last year, which snapped his two-fight win streak. He had previously beaten Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano, both of which earned him Performance of the Night bonuses, and will be looking to solidify his place amongst the 145-pound division's elite.

A fan favourite for his unique fighting style and unrelenting pressure, the 34-year-old South Korean has shown a diverse skill set during his 10-year stint with the UFC, earning two of his first three wins by way of submission, including a second-round twister finish of Leonard Garcia on his debut in 2011.

One of the dark horses of the division, Ige (15-3) will be hoping to land another devastating knockout and claim the biggest scalp of his career. Since making his debut in 2018, the Hawaiian has reeled off career-best victories over Edson Barboza, Mirsad Bektic and Gavin Tucker.

Ige's last loss was to Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Fight Night 172 before he rebounded with a devastating first-round finish of Tucker last month. He now looks to prove he can compete with the best the division has to offer and continue to climb the featherweight ranks.

