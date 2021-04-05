It’s been almost 30 years since the start of the Premier League.

In three decades, we’ve witnessed some incredible matches in the best league in the world.

But what is the greatest game the league has ever seen?

Well, first, you need to work out what defines a great match? Is it simply goals? Is it drama? Is it what’s at stake?

Well, I think we can all agree that what defines a great match is if there’s a Wikipedia page on the game.

And, according to Planet Football, there are just 10 matches in Premier League history that have their very own Wikipedia entry.

Most have made the cut because they broke Premier League records, while some are there for more controversial reasons.

Let’s take a look at the 10 that have made it onto Wikipedia:

Man Utd 9-0 Ipswich (1995)

For 14 years, this scoreline was unmatched.

United completely dismantled Ipswich at Old Trafford back in 1995 with Andy Cole scoring five times, while Mark Hughes helped himself with a brace. Roy Keane and Paul Ince also scored.

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle (1996)

Arguably the greatest game in Premier League history as Liverpool and Newcastle played out a seven-goal thriller at Anfield.

“COLLYMORE CLOSING INNNN.”

Iconic.

Nottingham Forest 1-8 Man Utd (1999)

Not only was this the biggest away victory in the league’s history at the time but it’s notable for a certain Ole Gunner Solskjaer going off the bench to score FOUR goals - three of which came after the 88th-minute.

Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal (2003)

What? A 0-0 deserves its own Wikipedia page?

The ‘Battle of Old Trafford’ was pretty memorable after Ruud van Nistelrooy missed a last minute penalty and carnage ensued. Patrick Viera had been sent off following the controversial spot-kick award with Martin Keown took great joy in the penalty miss. We miss those kinds of scenes…

Man Utd 2-0 Arsenal (2004)

From the ‘Battle of Old Trafford’ to the ‘Battle of the Buffet.’

Arsenal lost their 49-game unbeaten run in controversial circumstances following a questionable refereeing performance from Mike Riley. But it’s perhaps best remembered for Cesc Fabregas reportedly throwing pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson after the match.

Portsmouth 7-4 Reading (2007)

Eleven goals in a Premier League match is still the most in history. Will it ever be beaten?

A reminder of how the scoring went:

7’ Portsmouth 1-0 Reading (Benjani)

37’ Portsmouth 2-0 Reading (Benjani)

45’ Portsmouth 2-1 Reading (Hunt)

48’ Portsmouth 2-2 Reading (Kitson)

55’ Portsmouth 3-2 Reading (Hreidarsson)

70’ Portsmouth 4-2 Reading (Benjani)

75’ Portsmouth 5-2 Reading (Kranjcar)

79’ Portsmouth 5-3 Reading (Long)

81’ Portsmouth 6-3 Reading (Davis)

90’ Portsmouth 7-3 Reading (Muntari)

90’ Portsmouth 7-4 Reading (Shorey)

Phew.

Man Utd 4-3 Man City (2009)

Michael Owen didn’t do too much for Manchester United but who can forget his injury-time winner against Man City at Old Trafford?

Manager Mark Hughes was absolutely fuming that Martin Atkinson decided to play two extra minutes after an initial four was added on.

Man Utd 8-2 Arsenal (2011)

I’d 8-2 to be an Arsenal fan right now.

While it was an embarrassing scoreline, Arsenal couldn’t do too much about some of the absolute screamers scored on the day. Ashley Young curled two into the top corner, Nani smashed one in, while Wayne Rooney grabbed himself a hat-trick.

Southampton 0-9 Leicester (2019)

You’ll probably want to stop reading now, Southampton fans…

On a cold, wet Friday night, Southampton were humiliated at home against Leicester. Both Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy scored hat-tricks, while Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison got in on the act.

Surely Raph Hassenhuttl wouldn’t survive a result like that…

Man Utd 9-0 Southampton (2021)

One year on, Hassenhuttl took his side to Old Trafford and suffered yet another 9-0 defeat.

They certainly weren’t helped by Alex Jankewitz being sent off inside the opening two minutes, while Jan Bednarek was also harshly dismissed while giving away a late penalty.

Hassenhuttl has lived to tell the tale of two 9-0 defeats.

