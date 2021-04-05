Birmingham City news: Pundit offers prediction for Blues' Brentford showdown

Birmingham City gave their hopes of achieving survival in the Championship a massive boost last Friday as the secured a vital 1-0 victory over Swansea City at St Andrew's.

With Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United both suffering defeats in their respective clashes, the Blues were able to extend the gap between them and the relegation zone to six points.

Given that Birmingham ought to brimming with confidence after beating a contender for automatic promotion, they will unquestionably fancy their chances of picking up a positive result tomorrow in their clash with Brentford.

The Bees were forced to settle for a point in their clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday as they lost ground in the battle for a top-two finish in the Championship.

Since opting to appoint Lee Bowyer as their new manager last month, Birmingham have managed to make a fantastic start to life under his guidance by picking up two victories in their last three outings.

Whilst the Blues will have to be wary of the threat that the Championship's leading goal-scorer Ivan Toney will pose at the Brentford Community Stadium, there is no reason why they cannot take another major step towards safety tomorrow.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Tuesday's fixture, pundit David Prutton has admitted that although Birmingham will be confident of securing all three points on their travels, the Bees will bounce back from their recent draw by sealing a 2-1 victory over Bowyer's side.

The 39-year-old said: "Having beaten the Swans and boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop just a few days ago, Birmingham will be quietly confident about beating another promotion hopeful here, with Lee Bowyer's appointment having breathed new life into the squad.

"That said, I think the Bees could get back on track here."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Friday's victory over Swansea could prove to be a turning point for Birmingham who have been revitalised by Bowyer's presence at St Andrew's.

By producing yet another encouraging display against Brentford, the Blues could take a big step in their quest to retain their second-tier status.

However, when you consider that Rotherham still have four games in hand over Birmingham, Bowyer's side will know that they cannot avoid a drop-off in performance levels at this critical stage of the season.

Providing that they are able to add to their current points tally tomorrow, the Blues may be able to use the momentum gained from this clash to push on in the coming weeks.

