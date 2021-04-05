Everton linked with Spurs star, expected to cost £15m-£20m

Everton remain interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks this summer, as reported by The Mirror.

What is the latest transfer news involving Winks?

The Toffees were also keen on Winks last summer but failed to tempt him over to Merseyside.

It is understood that La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid are the current favourites to secure Winks' signature, and the 25-year-old is also attracting interest from Valencia and Sevilla.

How much is Winks worth and when does his contract expire?

It is understood that Spurs will demand a fee in the region of £15-20m to let Winks leave at the end of the season.

The holding midfielder came through the side's academy, and still has three years remaining on his contract at his boyhood club.

What are Winks' stats this season?

Winks has made 24 appearances for Tottenham this season, but only 10 of them have come in the Premier League. He has only featured in one of the team's last 11 top-flight matches.

As per WhoScored, his average match rating in the league this year has been 6.38. This is a significant drop from last term when he received an average mark of 6.57.

However, the diminutive midfielder is a tidy operator with the ball at his feet. He has only been dispossessed twice in England's top division in 2020/21 - only three Everton players have lost the ball on fewer occasions during this period.

What has Darren Bent said about Winks?

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent rates Winks highly, but admits that he understands why he has not featured regularly in Mourinho's side this year, and tipped the England international for a change of scenery back in January.

Bent told Football Insider: “I like Harry. I think technically he’s a very, very good player and he’s got a lot to offer. But at the same time, we know how Mourinho likes to play. If you look at his older teams, for instance, they’re all big powerful guys and this team is being built using the same kind of DNA.

“At some stage, he will for his own benefit have to go and play football somewhere else. Just because I think he’s too good of a player to just sit there, collect his money and not play. I don’t think he’ll want that either."

Should Everton go after Winks?

Recent reports have suggested that Everton may wait to see how Jean-Philippe Gbamin looks once he returns from his long-term injury before deciding on whether to bring in another midfielder this summer.

But with Winks now seemingly available, Director of Football Marcel Brands should ditch this plan.

The Tottenham man has 10 international caps to his name, and has also played in the Champions League on 24 occasions. He would bring top-level experience to Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Gbamin has missed much of the last two seasons through injury, and relying on him to come good is a risky option to take, even if he does enjoy an injury-free end to this season.

Add in the fact that Everton's other midfielders, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, have also had to deal with fitness issues this season, and it appears clear that Carlo Ancelotti needs a reliable midfielder to bolster this area of his team.

Winks fits the bill, and can come in to ease Everton's midfield issues in 2021/22.

