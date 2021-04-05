Tyson Fury's career could've been a whole lot different had his 2013 fight with David Haye gone ahead, with the latter believing he would have beaten the 'Gypsy King'.

Fury is gearing up for a two-fight showdown against Anthony Joshua, with the pair set to face up in one of the biggest and most anticipated heavyweight clashes in recent years.

A current WBC world heavyweight champion, Fury is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweights in the world today as he looks to preserve an unbeaten record against AJ.

According to David Haye, however, history would've been rewritten had he fought Fury back in 2013.

History of Haye & Fury

Back then, a fresh-faced 25-year-old Fury was set to fight the more experienced Haye, who was at the other end of his career before an injury to the latter halted proceedings.

A cut above the eye from sparring resulted in the fight being put back to February 2014 before another Haye injury, this time to his shoulder, meant the fight never went ahead.

Had it done so, Haye claims he would've defeated Fury, who he describes as being a 'baby' at the time. Whilst acknowledging Fury's incredible career, Haye thinks that he wasn't as good back then and that his knowledge and experience inside the ropes would've seen him prevail.

Haye, who only fought four more times himself before retiring, was asked by Sky Sports how he would've handled Fury eight years ago.

He replied: "Using my speed, using my punch power.

"Back then in 2013, I believe it was, Tyson Fury wasn't the fighter he is today.

"He was very young, he was very inexperienced. He wasn't as teak tough as he is now.

"He hadn't been through the trials and tribulations that's made him the man and fighter he is today."

Haye continued: "It would have been the perfect bit of matchmaking on my fight, if I was able to get him. A baby, in boxing terms.

"He had been heavily knocked down by a non-punching cruiserweight in Steve Cunningham, so it was a perfect storm for me, but the fight didn't happen.

"I got a cut before the fight and it never took place."

We will never know whether Haye was right or wrong, but it is difficult to believe as within two years of the cancelled fight, Fury went on to defeat Derek Chisora and Wladimir Klitschko among others, already looking prepared to take on the world.

His career has gone from strength to strength and it will be fascinating to see when the clash with Joshua will take place, with a date and venue hopefully being confirmed in the coming weeks.

