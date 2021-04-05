Derby County news: Journalist reveals fresh twist in Rams' takeover saga

Derby County's rollercoaster of a season took a turn for the better last Friday as they secured a vital 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

As a result of this triumph, the Rams were able to extend the gap between them and the relegation zone in the Championship to eight points.

Set to face Reading later today, Derby will be determined to take another step in their quest to achieve survival by securing a positive result at the Madejski Stadium.

Although on-the-field matters will be prioritised this afternoon, the long-term future of the Rams still remains a cause for concern as off-the-field matters continue to dominate the headlines.

After manager Wayne Rooney recently rubbished speculation which suggested that his relationship with owner Mel Morris had become strained following the collapse of a takeover bid from Sheikh Khaled, a fresh update relating to Derby's future has now emerged.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, a prospective buyer from the United States is still interested in the Rams but is waiting to see whether they can avoid relegation before committing to a deal.

It is understood that a fee between the two parties has yet to be agreed due to the club's precarious position in the Championship.

A report by The Athletic last month revealed that Spanish businessman Erik Alonso was also in talks with Derby over a potential takeover.

The 29-year-old previously failed in an attempt to purchase Sheffield Wednesday from their current owner Dejphon Chansiri.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report does indeed turn out to be true, it will unquestionably give Derby an extra incentive to achieve survival in the coming weeks.

Whilst Rooney remains dedicated to leading the Rams back to the Premier League in the not too distant future, he knows that his chances of achieving this goal could depend on whether he receives sufficient backing during the upcoming transfer window.

Although Morris has insisted that he will continue to bankroll the club until a takeover is completed, it could be argued that a considerable amount of investment from a new owner may take Derby to new heights.

However, instead of rushing a deal through, the Rams must be certain that a prospective buyer has the club's best interests at heart in order to avoid any potential turmoil in the future.

