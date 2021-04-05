Lionel Messi has dropped countless masterclasses throughout the course of his career.

It means that selecting his greatest ever performance is virtually an impossible task, as there are just so many to pick from.

But when it comes to the topic of Messi masterclasses, there is one display that will nearly always be brought up.

The performance we're talking about came towards the end of the 2018/19 season, when Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 4-1 at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Messi - as he often does - scored an incredible hat-trick that night in Seville, with the 33-year-old's third goal one of his greatest ever.

His inch-perfect chipped effort from the edge of the box was outrageously good and it was a strike that saw the six-time Ballon d'Or winner receive a standing ovation from the Betis fans in the stadium.

They also joined the Barcelona supporters in signing a chorus of “Messi! Messi! Messi!”

The fans who witnessed the events first-hand weren't the only ones with 'Messi fever' that evening, though.

Commentator Ray Hudson - who is well-known for his excitable reactions to the Argentine's genius - was actually brought to tears while watching the great man weave his magic.

During one of his eulogies to Messi, Hudson's co-commentator on beIN Sports said: "I think there are tears in your eyes Raymond."

After watching footage of Messi's three goals against Betis, it's easy to understand why the Englishman was a tad emotional...

Hudson brought to tears by Messi

What a performance by the little magician and Hudson's narration of Messi's brilliance is almost as spectacular as the goals.

The former Newcastle man's commentary isn't quite at the level of linguistic genius Peter Drury, but it really is not far off.

Following his virtuoso display against Betis, Messi stated that the applause from Betis fans was the first time he had received the honour outside of the Camp Nou.

“No, I can’t remember that happening before,” he said, per Guardian. “I am grateful, we are always treated well when we play here.”

