Ex WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas wants Bella Twins' return to push talent

It’s WrestleMania week, with The Show of Shows being aired over two nights for the second consecutive year. April 10th and 11th will see some of the biggest names in wrestling face off at The Raymond James Stadium.

Prior to this, the WWE Hall of Fame will be broadcast on April 6th, with legends of the business being inducted into last year’s and this year’s class.

One team that will be inducted is The Bella Twins. There have been rumours that the pair will be looking to make an in-ring return at some point in the future.

Speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his views on the sisters making a potential comeback to the company and how he thinks they could be used.

“I always look forward to them,” Korderas stated.

“They always worked hard, and it’s just a matter of meshing with the new talent that they have there. I’m sure they will work hard to get to where they used to be in the ring. I don’t have a problem with it. Here come Hall of Famers, legends reinserting to help get newer, younger talent over I hope.”

Another rumour circulating involves Charlotte Flair. The 12-time Women’s Champion is set to miss ‘Mania this year due to testing positive to COVID-19 in late March. This speculation was further fuelled by Flair’s father Ric, who tweeted that she would be absent from the pay-per-view because of her coronavirus diagnosis.

Korderas thinks that due to The Queen not being at the event, it’s a huge loss for the company if she’s not on the card. He said:

“It’s a huge loss because in that women’s division, you can make the argument that she is the pinnacle of that division.

“Obviously, the women’s division in WWE, on the top end, is very good. It’s one of those situations. It’s something you’re dealing with, this pandemic, this illness. It’s not like, ‘okay, 14 days and we’re ready to go!’ You don’t know. It’s such a question mark.

“Is she ready to go for the tapings? Maybe not but you can always, last minute, insert her and make it a big surprise if she’s ready to go.”

One match that has been confirmed for WrestleMania this year is Rhea Ripley challenging Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship. The Australian debuted on the Red Brand on March 22, calling out The Empress of Tomorrow and demanding a title shot at The Show of Show.

Jimmy mentioned how he wasn’t a fan of how this match came about and thinks Ripley hasn’t earned the opportunity. He said.

“I like the storytelling. I like the title opportunities, as they call them, being earned over a period of time.

“Not walking in and saying, ‘Hey, I want a shot at your title,’ and the champion going, ‘Okay, you got it.’ And this being WrestleMania, this is how you get your WrestleMania main event title match?

“It lacked any build. I’m not thrilled about how this match came about.”

