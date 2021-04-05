Liverpool wouldn’t have enjoyed so much success over the past few years if it wasn’t for their revered front three.

Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored and assisted countless important goals as the Reds won both the Champions League and Premier League, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

It’s been imperative for Jurgen Klopp that his three star forwards have played for the team, rather than for themselves. However, there have been a few occasions - between Salah and Mane, in particular - where selfishness has been a slight issue.

Perhaps the most notable incident occurred back in August 2019 when Liverpool registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Burnley away at Turf Moor.

The Reds were already 3-0 up and cruising but Mane reacted furiously late on when Salah failed to pass the ball to him inside the box.

Firmino and Mane had both already scored that afternoon, but Salah hadn’t. The Egyptian tried to fashion a goalscoring opportunity for himself, despite the fact his fellow forward was wide open, and ended up losing possession.

Mane was subbed off for Divock Origi shortly afterwards and exploded when he left the pitch.

The Senegalese forward was fuming that Salah had selfishly attempted to score himself instead of passing.

Firmino, who produced a Man of the Match performance, was then filmed trying his best not to laugh as he and his teammates headed back to the away dressing room after the full-time whistle.

Watch the footage here…

Firmino’s face was an absolute picture.

As the Brazilian walked through the tunnel in between Salah and Mane, he just about held it together while giving a knowing glance to the camera.

Salah and Mane soon put the incident behind them and went on to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time at the end of the campaign.

News Now - Sport News