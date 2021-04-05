Aston Villa news: John Terry a managerial target for Sheffield United

According to yesterday's print edition of the Sunday Mirror (page 70), Aston Villa's assistant manager John Terry is a target to Sheffield United as they look to replace Chris Wilder.

What is the latest news involving Terry and Sheffield United?

The report states that Terry's experience in helping Villa win promotion from the Championship in 2019 has attracted the interest of the Blades, who seem destined for a return to the second tier.

Could he leave Villa?

Back in February, The Athletic suggested that those close to the former Chelsea captain believe he's ready to move into a senior role after undertaking assistant duties alongside Dean Smith following his retirement as a player.

Indeed, the Derby County job is believed to have appealed before Wayne Rooney was appointed amid confusion over the club's prospective takeover.

What do players think of him?

While moving for Terry would naturally be a risk given his lack of experience as a No.1, the same report from The Athletic did share some insight into what some Villa players have made of him.

New arrivals are said to look forward to working with such a big name and his close links with Chelsea is believed to have helped Villa secure signings as Bertrand Traore.

1 of 15 In which season did Villa wear this kit? 2017/18 2012/13 2019/20 2014/15

What has Dean Smith said about him?

Following Terry's links with the likes of Bournemouth and Celtic, Smith did suggest he wouldn't stand in the 40-year-old's way were he to want to move into management.

"I've always said right from the outset that John Terry came here to learn about coaching, and he's become a very, very good assistant manager to myself," he said to Sky Sports.

"But ultimately, he's come in to learn the trade to ultimately become a number one."

"He wants to go into management but there's got to be a right time and the right club for him, and likewise it has to be the right time for Aston Villa as well. JT has been part of that conversation all the way through, so we are pretty cool on it."

News Now - Sport News