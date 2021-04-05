It looks like Belal Muhammad already has his next fight booked.

Just a few months after his first-ever UFC main event against Leon Edwards was ruled a no contest due to an accidental eye poke, Muhammad will be hoping he can regain some momentum when he meets Demian Maia in a welterweight bout on June 12.

News of this matchup was first reported by ESPN. Per the report, both fighters have verbally agreed to the bout, though the location of the fight has not yet been announced.

Muhammad (18-3, 1 NC), who trains at Roufusport with former UFC champions Anthony Pettis and Tyron Woodley, had won four of his past five fights prior to his welterweight clash with Edwards, including a submission win over Takashi Sato. He also holds notable career victories over Dhiego Lima, Tim Means and Curtis Millender.

The 32-year-old American fighter had stepped in to face Edwards on short notice at UFC Fight Night 187 after Khamzat Chimaev was forced to withdraw from the event due to complications he suffered from COVID-19. Muhammad will now look to make an emphatic statement as he sets his sights on joining the elite at the top of the division.

Maia (28-10), widely regarded as one of the greatest grapplers in MMA history, is a former UFC two-time title challenger, but has recently fallen on hard times as of late. The 43-year-old Brazilian saw his three-fight winning streak snapped after he was finished by fellow countryman Gilbert Burns in March of last year.

A flyweight title rematch between current UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo and former title challenger Brandon Moreno is also set to feature on the main card. Both fighters are unbeaten in each of their past six fights having previously fought to a majority draw in the main event of UFC 256 in Las Vegas.

