Arsenal latest news: Mikel Arteta still backed despite Liverpool loss

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sunday Supplement podcast, Miguel Delaney revealed that Mikel Arteta remains safe in his job as Arsenal manager.

While the Spaniard won both the FA Cup and the Community Shield during his first few months in charge of the club he spent five years at as a player, Arteta's side are currently languishing in mid-table and could drop into the bottom half if Leeds United pick up a point against Manchester City on Saturday.

Roundly beaten by Liverpool on Saturday evening, their hopes of qualifying for any kind of European football next season largely rest on winning the Europa League this time around, though Delaney doesn't think there's too much cause for concern in regards to Arteta's future just yet.

"I don't think we're close to getting to any sort of conversation about how much time he's got left at Arsenal - about wider assertions of his reign - because there is an awareness that this is a club in quite a deep transition phase," he said on yesterday's episode.

"There's a lot of faith in him."

Over the course of the January window, Arsenal were finally able to move Mesut Ozil on and ease a huge financial burden on the club, so it'll be interesting to see what he can do in the summer market to try and further stamp his authority on the squad.

On Thursday, an impressive Slavia Prague side who have already beaten both Leicester City and Rangers travel to Arsenal for the Europa League quarter-final, representing perhaps their biggest couple of games this season.

An early exit from the competition would surely render their campaign finished, perhaps further increasing any calls from outside of the club to sack the 39-year-old.

