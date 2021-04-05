WWE fans of a certain generation can recall Mick Foley often putting his body on the line week in, week out.

A man of many personas from Mankind to Dude Love, Cactus Jack to himself, Mick Foley has cemented his place in WWE history following an extraordinary career.

The Hall of Famer was known for being the face of the Hardcore match. Many of WWE's most extreme moments have come at the hands of Foley, who was always willing to sacrifice himself for the entertainment of millions.

Being planted on thumbtacks and getting Speared by Edge through a burning table at WrestleMania 22 are just a couple of his iconic highlights, but who could forget when he was tossed off the top of Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker?

Such insane stunts often come with a risk and there's a reason we're told 'don't try this at home.' Despite being highly-trained athletes, WWE Superstars can still get injured and that was certainly the case for Mick Foley.

A man who paid a bigger price than most for his work in wrestling, a recent Twitter post from 90s WWE has outlined the extent of pain and suffering Foley endured during his legendary career.

A catalogue of injuries are noted from head to toe, from being concussed several times to five broken ribs and a torn ACL. Foley's had it all and below is what he has gone through.

Eight concussions

Two thirds of his ear ripped off

Two nose breaks

Broken cheekbone

Four teeth knocked out

Broken jaw

Dislocated and broken left shoulder

Separated right shoulder

Second-degree burns on arm and shoulder

Broken right wrist

Broken left thumb

54 stitches on left arm

Bone chips in elbow

Bruised kidney

Two herniated discs

Torn abdominal muscle

Five broken ribs

Torn ACL

Broken Toe

Wow.

A simply outrageous amount of injuries that he probably doesn't regret given the enjoyment he provided to so many.

Now retired, Foley can rest up and look back at what was a remarkable career filled with highs an lows.

Thanks for the memories, Mick!

