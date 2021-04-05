Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson finally makes his long-awaited return to action when he faces defending champion Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT I on April 7.

Johnson (30-3, 12 submissions and 5 KOs) is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters ever to compete in the sport of mixed martial arts. The 34-year-old American fighter currently holds the record for the longest winning streak in UFC flyweight history with 12 wins.

Since losing the UFC title to Henry Cejudo in 2018, 'Mighty Mouse' has gone 3-0 in ONE Championship, with wins over Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad. However, he hasn't competed since his points victory over Kingad in October 2019, but will now return to the cage to challenge Moraes for the flyweight world title.

Arguably one of the most dominant fighters ever to have set foot inside the cage, it's perhaps hardly surprising his name has cropped up several times when comparing the stars of yesteryear to the current generation of fighters.

When asked to share his thoughts on the GOAT debate, Johnson told MMA Junkie: “When it comes to people looking at me as the GOAT, or saying I’m the GOAT, I’m very grateful, I’m very honoured. It’s a great title, a great mantle, a great thing to say about an athlete. For me, I just fight, and I do what I do. It’s up to the community to decide who the GOAT is. I can’t go on there and say, ‘I’m the GOAT, blah, blah, blah!’ But I will tell my children when my time is done that I was one of the best to ever do it in my division. I’ll argue that, all day, every day.

“They say, ‘Oh, your competition wasn’t good,’ but I was like, ‘OK. But drug test? Never failed. Never got stripped of my title. I’ve always come to compete. I’ve never missed weight.’ All those things play a factor when being one of the best in the world, or one of the best to ever do it.”

His opponent Moraes (18-3), controversially defeated Geje Eustaquio in January 2019 but is 2-1 in his past three fights, which includes a split decision loss to Eustaquio.

Also on the card, fellow UFC legend Eddie Alvarez (30-7) will face former title challenger Iuri Lapicus (14-1), who is one of the hottest prospects in MMA.

ONE on TNT I takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore, live on TNT and B/R Live.

