Middlesbrough news: Boro eyeing up potential summer swoop for 32-year-old forward

After finishing 17th in the Championship last year, Middlesbrough have made a considerable amount of progress this season under the guidance of manager Neil Warnock.

Whilst the play-offs are out of reach, the Smoggies will be aiming to clinch a spot in the top-ten by ending the current campaign on a positive note in the coming weeks.

Given that his side are all-but guaranteed to be in the second-tier next season, it is hardly a surprise that Warnock is already looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

Having announced earlier this month that striker Britt Assombalonga is set to leave the club when his contract expires later this year, the Boro boss may already have found a potential replacement for the 28-year-old.

According to The Sun, Middlesbrough are reportedly eyeing up a move for Preston North End striker Ched Evans.

Since joining the Lilywhites on a permanent deal from Fleetwood Town earlier this year, the forward has netted three goals in 14 league appearances for his new club.

However, despite featuring regularly for Preston in the Championship, Evans has yet to agree fresh terms with the club and thus will be available on a free transfer when his current deal runs out in June.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Evans enjoyed a great deal of success during his time in League One with Fleetwood, the jury is still out on whether he possesses the consistency needed to thrive at Championship level.

Despite making 118 appearances in this particular division, the 32-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net on 26 occasions.

Indeed, when you consider that Assombalonga has scored an underwhelming total of five league goals during the current campaign, it could be argued that Evans may be a cost-efficient replacement for the forward who will be moving on this summer.

However, in order to create intense competition for places up-front which could have a positive impact on results next season, Warnock should be looking into the possibility of drafting in more than one striker during the upcoming transfer window instead of focusing solely on Evans.

