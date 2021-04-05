Conor McGregor once weighed in on the debate as to who the greatest fighters in MMA history are.

In doing so, he essentially named his very own Mount Rushmore of UFC.

In a series of Twitter posts last year that caused serious opinions and debates, 'Notorious' laid out who he felt deserves to be dining at the top table of fighting royalty.

A man as successful as McGregor with his experience in the Octagon means he's in as good a place as any to judge who he feels are the greatest to ever compete in the sport. Not only did the Irishman name the fighter, he also ranked them numerically and outlined his reasons for doing so.

McGregor's Mount Rushmore

Top of the pile is Anderson Silva. The man who holds the longest title reign in UFC history, Silva is McGregor's GOAT.

When discussing Silva, McGregor said: "The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT."

Of course, the ever modest Irishman also included himself in the list, placing himself at number two, 'if not tied 1.'

Not only that, McGregor highlights he is still currently active, unlike Silva, with the number one spot he feels being 'easily' achievable for him by the end of his career.

McGregor explained his decision, posting in a later tweet: "Clarity on Silva’s earlier no.1 spot. Most stylistic finishes on resume. Front kicks to face. Up elbow (albeit outside UFC) Thai plum knees leading to broken facial bones. Long list of jaw dropping finishes. Myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport!"

Coming in at number three we have Georges St-Pierre. It may seem harsh to some given GSP's remarkable career, in which he held the record for the longest welterweight winning streak, however, McGregor believes he 'played safe' in his career and had a smaller array of finishers at his disposal compared to those above him.

McGregor posted: "GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe."

Finally, at number four on the list we have Jon Jones. Again controversial given that 'Bones' has dominated the light heavyweight for a decade now, McGregor uses that against him by highlighting it's the only division he's competed in, unlike others in the list who have done it at different weights.

Attempting to explain his decision, McGregor said: "Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion."

Do you agree with McGregor's choices?

