This season’s Premier League Golden Boot is up for grabs.

Harry Kane now leads the way with 19 following his brace against Newcastle. Mohamed Salah is one behind on 18 strikes after his goal against Arsenal.

Bruno Fernandes rounds off the top three with 16 goals to his name.

However, two players who will be slightly disappointed with their return so far this campaign are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marcus Rashford.

Aubameyang has nine goals this season, while Rashford has one more with 10.

Why have we highlighted those two players?

Well, we stumbled across a pretty epic video involving the Arsenal and Manchester United strikers.

Back in 2017, Nike put on an epic ‘Strike Night’ event in London which involved both Aubameyang and Rashford.

In fact, it involved some of the most exciting talents in European football at the time with Christian Benteke, Mauro Icardi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi and Andre Silva all taking part.

The seven players went head-to-head in a shooting challenge where they had to score the most outrageous goals with the likes of Ian Wright and Didier Drogba judging on the sidelines.

Each player was given five attempts to score and would earn points based on how skilful the goal was.

The winner of each round would then go through to the next stage.

Rashford and Aubameyang, who was playing for Borussia Dortmund back then, actually met in the semi-final with the United man winning comfortably - 1450-900.

But in the grand final between Andre Silva and Rashford, the Eintracht Frankfurt man eased to victory with Thibaut Courtois, who stepped in for the main event, struggling to stop the Portuguese striker.

Check out the full results below:

Aubameyang beat Benteke

Icardi beat Oxlade-Chamberlain

Silva beat Iwobi

Silva beat Icardi

Rashford beat Oxlade-Chamberlain

Rashford beat Aubameyang

Silva beat Rashford

