WSL Golden Boot: Can Kerr topple Miedema in thrilling goalscoring battle?

Football fans are being treated to perhaps the most thrilling Golden Boot race in Women's Super League history. Current holder of the award Vivianne Miedema is being pushed to her limits by rival Sam Kerr, who is part of an unstoppable Chelsea side.

After their impressive performances at the weekend, the two are now tied as the league's top scorer. Both strikers have clocked 17 goals and five assists so far and it doesn't look like either player is going down without a fight.

A look at the candidates

Miedema is the reigning top WSL goalscorer for the 2019/20 season, but she also scooped the award in the previous campaign as well. Her astonishing skills and presence in front of goal came into the limelight when Arsenal were crowned winners of the 2018/19 season. The Gunners dropped points on just two occasions that term, and conceded a mere 13 goals for the whole period.

Out of the 70 goals they scored, Miedema was responsible for 22 of those, snubbing Nikita Parris to the Golden Boot by three goals. Her 22-goal tally set a new record for the most scored in a single season – a record that still stands to this day,

The Dutch dynamo's follow up season was just as impressive, despite there being new WSL champions on the scene.

Chelsea may have lifted the trophy, but once again Miedema finished as the league's top scorer with 16 goals. Her unstoppable flair in the final third makes her the WSL player with the most goals scored in the league (57), as well as holding the record with a single club.

Miedema is heavily regarded as one of, if not the best striker in the world. Her fan following is fierce and Gunners around the world will be desperate to see her win her third consecutive Golden Boot.

Kerr took a while to find her groove in England's top flight, but her pedigree on both the domestic and international stage speaks for itself. Before moving to Chelsea in 2019, the Aussie was tearing open the leagues across the water.

During her time in her native Australia and the USA, Kerr won five Golden Boot awards. She was named the highest scoring player in W-League and NWSL history, with the latter still standing to this day.

The 27-year-old broke the record for most goals scored both overall and in a single season across both the Australian and American leagues. Her time with Perth Glory, Sky Blue and the Chicago Red Stars put her on the map as one of the world's deadliest strikers. However, due to the vast difference in competitiveness and structure, a lot of speculation surrounded her ability to perform in England.

Indeed, her first season for Chelsea was a strange one – after joining in November, Kerr struggled to get regular game time and made just eight appearances for her new club, scoring once in that time.

However, this season has been a big eye opener for many. Kerr has been linking up with teammate Fran Kirby to produce dominant displays for the Blues. The Matildas star netted a hat-trick against Birmingham at the weekend to put her ahead of Miedema in the goalscoring table.

But an instant response from Miedema in Arsenal's clash against Bristol City saw her close the daylight between her and Kerr.

The next round of fixtures will see the Gunners take on Brighton & Hove Albion after their upcoming fourth round clash FA Cup clash. Meanwhile, Chelsea have an FA Cup match and a Champions League appearance before they next play in the league, when they will take on Manchester City.

There's just four WSL fixtures remaining in this 2020/21 season – will there be a definitive winner of the Golden Boot?

