Three reasons leading to London Bees' relegation this season

The Women’s Super League will have a new face next season after Leicester City won the Women’s Championship on Sunday afternoon. However, at the other end of the table relegation was confirmed for London Bees, who will be moving down to the National League South.

The Bees will move down to the third division of women’s football after they failed to beat Charlton Athletic on Sunday and Coventry United beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0.

But how have the team that finished fifth in the league last campaign, ended up finishing rock bottom of the table this season?

Let’s have a look at three contributing factors to The Bees’ relegation.

Poor in front of goal

As simple as it may sound, scoring goals wins you games and prevents you from being in the position that London Bees are in.

The club has been poor in front of goal, only netting 11 times this season - four less than the next worse team Coventry, who have 15.

The Bees have scored two goals in their last five league games, not the return needed for a team trying to remain in the league.

In all 19 games so far this season, the highest amount of goals they’ve scored against an opposition in one game is two.

If the club wants to bounce back up immediately then they'll need to add new fire power up top, or fear being stuck in the third-tier for a while to come.

Leaky defence

Much like not scoring enough goals, another huge problem for the club is that they have conceded too many as well.

The Bees have let in 50 goals so far this campaign, eight more than Coventry who sit above them. This leaky defence has been on display numerous times this season, with the club conceding 20 goals in their last five games.

Injury to Merrick Will

Club captain Merrick Will was lost to injury for a significant period of time mid-way through the campaign. The midfielder sustained an ACL injury in the first clash against Charlton in November.

The knock-on effects of losing a dressing room leader can be huge and it must’ve been the case with London Bees, who only managed one win since Will’s injury.

